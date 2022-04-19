Watch DeMarcus Cousins, Will Barton argue during Warriors-Nuggets Game 2

Boogie, Barton get heated on bench during Game 2 vs. Dubs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Denver Nuggets might have to make some internal repairs after Game 2 of their first-round NBA playoff series against the Warriors.

Midway through the third quarter at Chase Center on Monday night, Will Barton and DeMarcus Cousins had to be separated on the Nuggets’ bench during a timeout.

The Warriors had a 57-51 lead at halftime and then they blitzed the Nuggets in the third quarter, likely leading to the frustration between Barton and Cousins. Golden State won the quarter 44-30 and took a 101-81 lead into the fourth quarter.

A few minutes later, NBA MVP finalist Nikola Jokic picked up a technical foul for slamming the basketball on the court after he was assessed a personal foul.

This isn’t the first time this season that the Warriors have frustrated an opponent so much that they argued on their bench.

Back on March 24, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra and star Jimmy Butler had to be separated after a heated argument.

The Heat were in the middle of a small tailspin and now the Nuggets appear to be in the same position.

The good news for Denver is that they head home after Game 2 and they will have two days off to regroup before Game 3 at Ball Arena on Thursday night.