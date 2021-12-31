Watch DeMar DeRozan hit one-legged game-winner for Bulls

How could DeMar DeRozan cap off a resurgent 2021 for himself and the Chicago Bulls?

How about a one-legged game-winner from 3 to lift the Bulls past the Pacers.

That makes six straight wins for the Bulls, who are now in first place in the East (tied with the Nets, but the Bulls have the tiebreaker as things stand today).

DeRozan wasn’t efficient on the night, shooting 8-of-24, but he finished with a team high 28 points. Coby White finished with 24 and Zach LaVine had 17 but needed 17 shots to get there.

Caris LeVert had 27 for the Pacers. But it wasn’t enough with DeRozan on the court.

