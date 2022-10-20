Watch Damion Lee drain game winner, Suns come from 22 down to beat Mavericks

The first 24 minutes of Wednesday night bolstered every “the Suns are going to take a step back” prediction from the preseason — the Mavericks were running them out of the building.

The second half and the final minutes showed off the culture Monty Williams and the Suns have built.

Damion Lee capped off a 22-point second-half comeback by the Suns, hitting two clutch shots. First was a 3-pointer to put the Suns up four with 1:38 left.

Of course, Luka Doncic wasn’t done and made a couple of huge plays down the stretch, including a driving and-1, to tie the game at 105. That’s when Lee stepped up draining a tough game-winner with 9.7 seconds left.

Doncic got a clean look at a long 3-pointer to give the Mavs the win, but it hit the front of the rim, and Phoenix got the 107-105 victory.

Stephen Curry was happy to see his former Warriors teammate thrive.

Devin Booker had 28 points and nine assists to lead the Suns on a night Chris Paul was off his game and did not play down the stretch. Luka Doncic was masterful and scored 35 with nine rebounds and six assists in the loss. It’s a loss that will sting in Dallas, they had the game under control and lost it.

For the Suns, it’s a perfect way to start the season.

