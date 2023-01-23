Watch Competition Lineup Revealed Live – The Hamden Journal

The full competition lineup for the 73rd Berlin Film Festival will be unveiled this morning via a live stream that begins at 11 CET/2 am PST.

Berlin Executive Director Mariette Rissenbeek and Artistic Director Carlo Chatrian will reveal the lineup as well as the festival’s sidebar Encounters competitive section.

As previously announced, Berlin opens on February 16, 2023, with the world premiere of She Came to Me, by Rebecca Miller. The romantic comedy stars Peter Dinklage, Marisa Tomei, Joanna Kulig, Brian d’Arcy James, and Anne Hathaway. The film screens out of competition as a Berlinale Special Gala at the Berlinale Palast.

Other standout titles already announced include Golda, starring Helen Mirren, Camille Cottin, and Liev Schreiber. Directed by Guy Nattiv from a screenplay by Nicholas Martin, the pic follows the intensely dramatic and high-stakes responsibilities and decisions that Golda Meir, former Israeli prime minister, faced during the 1973 Yom Kippur War.

Netflix’s Kill Boksoon starring 2007 Cannes Best Actress winner Jeon Do-Yeon also heads to Berlin.

Earlier this month, the festival revealed the lineup for its sidebar Panorama section. Highlights from the selection include Tina Satter’s debut feature Reality starring Euphoria and The White Lotus’ Sydney Sweeney. The film follows the arrest of the American whistle-blower Reality Winner. The Willem Dafoe starrer Inside from filmmaker Vasilis Katsoupis also plays in the sidebar.

This year Berlin will also host a selection of big names including Kristen Stewart, who will head the International Jury and Steven Spielberg will travel to Berlin to be feted with the Honorary Golden Bear for lifetime achievement. He will also screen his latest awards contender, The Fabelmans.

Check out the live stream above, and check back on The Hamden Journal for full coverage of the lineup today.