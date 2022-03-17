[WATCH] Bob Iger Slams Inaccuracy In News In Jon Stewart Sit-down – The Hamden Journal

“Look, people are not held accountable for inaccuracies, so there’s that issue,” former Disney kingpin Bob Iger says of the news media business today.

“Then there’s the whole problem of profiting from, I call it inaccuracy, from opinion and from presenting things in an inaccurate fashion,” the now retired executive said on the latest “Media” episode of AppleTV+’s The Problem with Jon Stewart that dropped Thursday

“I think if you are looking at overall at the pot of what is considered news today, it’s a problem,” Iger adds while never naming names, but clearly leanning towards massive Disney shareholder Rupert Murdoch’s Fox News Channel “So to answer your question, I don’t know that the answer is in terms of fixing it, he admits – as you can see in the clip below:

In one of his few on-camera appearances since officially exiting the House of Mouse late last year, Iger spills with Stewart about Fox News creator Roger Ailes hitting him up in the 1990s to run ABC News and the battle of “bias” that has infected all news in his POV nowadays.

“That was a huge mistake at the expense of credibility,” he says.

Sounding a lot like soon to be Warner Bros Discovery board member John Malone, Iger harks for a media of the Eisenhower era. “A lot of what is presented, that people think is news is not news as certainly we knew it when we were growing and what we were taught news should be,” he tells Stewart in their sit-down. – as you can see in this clip below:

Perpetual smooth operator Iger recently announced his first post-Disney venture, an investment in the metaverse avatar technology company Genies. Along with Iger also invested an undisclosed amount in the company, he’s also joining Genies’ board.

The former Disney CEO also has weighed in on the controversy over Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill, writing on Twitter on Feb. 24 that if passed, the legislation “will put vulnerable, young LGBTQ people in jeopardy.” The legislation did pass the state legislature, and proved a bit vexing to Iger’s successor. After initially declining to take a public stance on the bill, Bob Chapek reversed himself and announced opposition to the legislation.

Dade Hayes contributed to this report