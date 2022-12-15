Watch Bill Belichick, DeAndre Hopkins share cool moment in Patriots-Cardinals

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

WATCH: Belichick and Hopkins share cool moment in Patriots-Cardinals originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has a ton of respect for Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, and that was evident when the two men had a brief talk during Monday night’s Week 14 game at State Farm Stadium.

“I’m glad we only have to play you every four years, man,” Belichick told Hopkins.

The Patriots did a pretty good job defending Hopkins. Sure, he tallied seven receptions for 79 yards, but he didn’t produce any game-breaking plays. Hopkins also fumbled the ball after a catch in the third quarter that Patriots linebacker Raekwon McMillan scooped up and returned for a touchdown to give his team a 20-13 lead.

New England ultimately won 27-13 to improve to 7-6.

In case you’re wondering, Hopkins is signed for two more seasons with a salary cap hit of $30.75 million next year and $26.2 million in 2024.