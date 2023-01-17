Watch Baby Yoda use the Force in 1st Season 3 trailer

This is the way… that The Mandalorian returns to Disney+.

The blockbuster Star Wars serial dropped the first trailer for its long-in-the-works third season, which premieres March 1 on the Mouse House’s streaming service. It’s the first full batch of fresh Mandalorian episodes since the Season 2 finale aired in 2020, bringing vintage Luke Skywalker back to George Lucas’s far, far away galaxy. (Watch the Season 3 trailer above.)

Fans did get a short check-in with Din Djarin aka Mando (Pedro Pascal) and his traveling companion, Grogu aka Baby Yoda, midway through the spin-off series, The Book of Boba Fett, which devoted two episodes to revealing how the helmeted lone wolf and his little green cub reunite. Season 3 picks up with the two of them on the road again, this time bound for Mandalore — the home world of Din’s adopted tribe. Look for the Mandalorians to grow more diverse in terms of armor color if nothing else this year.

Mando meets a whole new bunch of Mandalorians in a scene from the Disney+ series, The Mandalorian. (Photo: Lucasfilm Ltd.)

Meanwhile, Grogu tries to master his emerging Force powers, trying to wield them with the same skill as his adult-sized namesake. It looks like those lessons are progressing well: the trailer ends with the little tyke moving a marauding baddie with the power of his mind.

Because this is the Star Wars universe, there’s always a new threat on the horizon. And Mando is warned early on in the teaser by a familiar Ranger of the New Republic to be on guard against a rising enemy. “There’s something dangerous happening out there,” he’s informed. “And by the time it becomes big enough for you to act, it’ll be too late.”

Other Easter eggs for Star Wars fans include a possible cameo by the gibberish-spouting alien, Babu Frik, one of the lone bright spots in The Rise of Skywalker; a trip to Coruscant, where Obi-Wan Kenobi once hung out with Dexter Jettster; and a possible flashback that presents the Jedi-decimating Order 66 from an all-new perspective. Now that’s the way you build excitement for a third season.

Story continues

Season 3 of The Mandalorian premieres March 1 on Disney+