Watch Antetokounmpo score 40, not enough as Greece falls to Jokic, Serbia

Giannis Antetokounmpo was the best player on the floor.

But Nikola Jokic led a better Serbian team.

The last two players to win the MVP represented their nation in World Cup qualifying games on Thursday, and Antetokounmpo was an unstoppable force, scoring 40 points on 14-of-25 shooting, plus grabbing eight rebounds and dishing out five assists.

That still wasn’t enough against Jokic and Serbia, one of the favorites for the upcoming EuroBasket. Jokic scored 29 on 11-of-16 shooting, with eight rebounds and six assists. Even with Antetokounmpo on him, Jokic was hitting ridiculous shots.

Serbia got the win 100-94 and is now 3-2 in qualifying, while the Antetokounmpo brothers and Greece fall to 2-3.

There will be a lot more of this next week, when EuroBasket starts on Sept. 1.

