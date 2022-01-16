Watch Andrew Wiggins’ daughter adorably recognize him on videoboard

Watch Wiggins’ adorable daughter recognize him on videoboard originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

In case you need a feel-good moment on a Sunday, check out this adorable video of Andrew Wiggins’ daughter recognizing her dad on the Chase Center video board as the Warriors forward’s girlfriend, Mychal Johnson, submits an All-Star vote for him.

Wiggins has soared up the fan voting charts for the 2022 NBA All-Star game, as the second round of fan returns had him among the three forwards from the Western Conference that would earn a starting spot in the February event.

His role will adjust as Klay Thompson continues to get closer and closer to 100 percent, but Wiggins has performed like an All-Star on both ends so far this season.

Especially with the Warriors still having the NBA’s second-best record, there should be several representatives of the team at this year’s All-Star Game.

