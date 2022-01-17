Watch America’s Funniest Home Videos Pay Tribute to Former Host Bob Saget

The laughs live on.

America’s Funniest Home Videos honored Bob Saget in a touching tribute, one week after the show’s former host passed away at the age of 65.

“As you’ve heard, the world lost a legend last week, and AFV lost a family member,” the current host Alfonso Ribeiro said as he introduced the homage. “Bob Saget is synonymous with AFV to this day, and this show wouldn’t have been the same without his unique sense of humor. It’s been my honor to continue carrying the torch Bob so brightly lit.”

The tribute included various clips of “Bob being Bob” from his stunt-filled intros to his infamous voice overs that accompanied the home videos and hilarious moments from the show.

America’s Funniest Home Videos also asked that fans consider donating to the Scleroderma Research Foundation in Saget’s honor. After he lost his sister, Andrea, to a brain aneurysm in 1987, the comedian vowed to raise awareness for scleroderma research.

Bob Saget’s Best Roles

“For more than 30 years he was a champion of the scleroderma community, helping to raise awareness about this complex disease and millions of dollars to fund research for a cure,” the caption on AFV‘s YouTube video reads. “Bob was unparalleled in his generosity and dedication to the mission of the SRF and will be remembered for his deep compassion, uncommon kindness and huge heart.”

Saget hosted America’s Funniest Home Videos from 1989 to 1997, before Tom Bergeron took over. The gig overlapped with the time he played beloved dad Danny Tanner on the iconic family sitcom Full House.

Photo by JC Olivera/WireImage

The Fuller House star, who had been on his stand-up comedy tour, was found dead inside a room at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Orlando, Fla. on Jan. 9.

Five days after his death, the actor was laid to rest at a funeral service in Los Angeles. Among those in attendance were the comedian’s wife, Kelly Rizzo, his three daughters—Aubrey Saget, Jennifer Belle Saget and Lara Melanie Saget, whose mom is Sherri Kramer—as well as members of his Full House family.

Story continues

Co-stars John Stamos and Dave Coulier were pallbearers at the event and attended alongside Mary-Kate Olsen, Ashley Olsen, Jodie Sweetin and Candace Cameron Bure, per Variety.

“Thirty-five years ago, we came together as a TV family, but we became a real family,” the entire cast of Full House stated in a message posted to Instagram on Jan 10. “And now we grieve as a family. Bob made us laugh until we cried. Now our tears flow in sadness, but also with gratitude for all the beautiful memories of our sweet, kind, hilarious, cherished Bob. He was a brother to us guys, a father to us girls and a friend to all of us. Bob, we love you dearly. We ask in Bob’s honor, hug the people you love. No one gave better hugs than Bob.”

America’s Funniest Home Videos air Sunday nights at 7 p.m. on ABC.