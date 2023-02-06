Watch Ads With Will Ferrell, Melissa McCarthy, Bryan Cranston, Serena Williams And More – The Hamden Journal

Super Sunday is upon us — and with it, Madison Avenue’s annual spending spree, which has seen the Big Game’s Hollywood quotient rise noticeably in recent years.

Celebrity product pitches date back to the days of leather helmets, of course, but in the increasingly rare air of the Super Bowl they have started to overtake the left-field breakouts of the past by the likes of Puppy Monkey Baby or beer-loving frogs. With Fox’s telecast commanding a peak level of more than $7 million for 30-second spots, producers and brands again are banking on stars in a big way. Super Bowl LVII, a contest in Arizona between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, will feature commercials starring Will Ferrell, Melissa McCarthy, Miles and Keleigh Teller and Sylvester Stallone, among others. Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul reteam as their Breaking Bad characters to plug Popcorners. Brian Cox joins a roster of A-list athletes for a riff on Caddyshack, and Alicia Silverstone leads a full-blown mini-remake of Clueless. (Watch the commercials below, with many online spots running longer than those airing during the game.)

As the nachos and guacamole were being prepped for this year’s game, Kantar’s Vivvix released some eye-catching stats from last year’s Super Bowl. Ad rates for in-game spots, the research firm said, were $6.5 million for 30 seconds, up from $4.5 million in 2017. Total revenue, accordingly, shot up 33% in 2022 compared with 2021, reaching $578.36 million for NBCUniversal. (NBCU, Paramount and Fox have been in a three-way rotation for the Big Game.)

With all of those dollars on the line, brands have been looking to Hollywood as a way to hopefully stand out on a noisy evening.

Bryan Buckley, a leading director of Super Bowl commercials with dozens of game-day credits since 1999, recently weighed in on the changing use of famous figures during an interview on HBO’s Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel. “When I first got into it, there were some high-end celebrities but a lot of washed-up celebrities looking to reinvent themselves on the Super Bowl,” he said. “Now, it’s pretty much A-listers across the board.” As to the effectiveness of mobilizing big names, he added: “It’s proven to work. You just need those celebrities that people want to talk about.”

Here are the advertisers and names hoping to inspire conversation on Sunday and beyond:

Michelob Ultra: Brian Cox, Tony Romo, Serena Williams, Alex Morgan, Canelo Alvarez and Nneka Ogwumike

A montage of detailed homages is likely to resonate with fans of the durable 1980 golf comedy.

Popcorners: Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul and Raymond Cruz

As with the Michelob Ultra commercial above, few signature elements from AMC’s fabled drama Breaking Bad have been left out of this spoof. Is it possible the show went off the air for good nearly a full decade ago?!

Booking.com: Melissa McCarthy

The comedy star lifts her voice in song, succeeding Idris Elba as the travel site’s Super Bowl pitcher.

Rakuten: Alicia Silverstone

Extending the game-day trend of film homage, Silverstone’s Cher character is back. (Note to CBS, which is carrying the 2024 Super Bowl: Why not an Avengers-style crossover of all these nostalgia acts??)

Bud Light: Miles and Keleigh Teller

Hold music can be a drag, especially when your wait for customer service can be measured in hours, not minutes. Miles and Keleigh Teller make the most of their hold time, enjoying a Bud Light while busting joyfully awkward dance moves to the canned beat.

Paramount+: Sylvester Stallone and family

Serving as a come-on to new subscribers as well as marketing for new unscripted series The Family Stallone, the ad works a trifecta by reminding some viewers of the Tulsa King star’s role in action movie Cliffhanger.

Downy: Danny McBride

The multihyphenate declares he is changing his name to “Downy” after experiencing the scent of the laundry products.

Busch: Sarah McLachlan

In a nod to McLachlan’s legendary support of animal causes, the beer brand uses her song “Angel” to offer the Canadian musician an alternative definition of the word “shelter.”

Netflix and General Motors: Will Ferrell

This 15-second teaser for the 60-second ad running during the game promotes a new partnership between the automaker and the streaming service.