Watch a First Teaser for Netflix’s Addams Family Series

Jenna Ortega is Wednesday Addams in Netflix’s upcoming live-action series, Wednesday, and now we have our first look.

In a new teaser released on Monday, Ortega (YOU, Jane the Virgin) is as woeful as they come while teasing Tim Burton’s twisted take on the beloved franchise.

See her as Wednesday in the teaser above, and then check out a new photo from the series below.

Described as a “sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery,” Wednesday centers on the death-obsessed teen during her years as a student at the peculiar Nevermore Academy. The eight-episode series will follow Wednesday’s attempts to “master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships of the strange and diverse student body,” according to the official synopsis.

Christina Ricci, who portrayed Wednesday in 1991’s The Addams Family as well as its sequel Addams Family Values, will make her return to the franchise in a yet-to-be-revealed role on the show.

Additionally, Catherine Zeta-Jones stars as Addams family matriarch Morticia, while Luis Guzmán will portray Gomez. The cast also includes Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley, Victor Dorobantu as Thing, George Burcea as Lurch and Game of Thrones alum Gwendoline Christie as Larissa Weems, the principal of Nevermore Academy who still has an axe to grind with former classmate Morticia.

Wednesday is written by Smallville creators Al Gough and Miles Millar, who will also serve as showrunners and executive producers. Burton will direct and executive-produce alongside Kayla Alpert, Steve Stark, Andrew Mittman, Kevin Miserocchi, Jonathan Glickman and Gail Berman.

Are you excited for Wednesday? What do you hope to see in the show? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

