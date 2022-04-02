Watch a 76-year-old man fight off two ‘brazen’ robbers at an ATM in South Florida

A senior citizen was attacked while getting cash at a South Florida ATM, according to the Coconut Creek Police Department.

In newly released surveillance footage on the agency’s Facebook page, a 76-year-old man is manhandled from behind on March 9 after taking out money at Bank of America in the North Broward city.

“They try to rough him up a little bit and take the money out of his hand,” says a police spokesman in a voiceover of the unsettling clip.

Luckily, the victim, whose face is blurred out due to Marsy’s Law, fought off the attack, drew attention and avoided a mugging.

Now Coconut Creek police needs the public’s help in identifying the robbers. One wore a gray hoodie, the other had his face covered with a mask.

Officers are concerned the duo will strike again.

“If they were this brazen once, our fear is they might try it again,” says the post, which adds these two are also “porch pirates,” seen stealing a package from the front door of a nearby home the same day.

As for the senior at the ATM, he is fortunately OK, police said.

