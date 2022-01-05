Wasserman Acquires Sports Agency The Montag Group, Known For Repping John Madden – The Hamden Journal

Wasserman has acquired The Montag Group, a sports agency known for repping the late NFL coach and color commentator John Madden and hundreds of other broadcasters and athletes.
As part of the deal, the agency will continue to operate as The Montag Group, with Sandy Montag, Maury Gostfrand and their staff joining Wasserman. IF Management, headed by Steve Herz, is also embarking on a strategic partnership with Wasserman and The Montag Group that will see the companies work closely together.
Montag, Gostfrand and their employees will continue to be based in White Plains, NY and New York City.
“This acquisition adds world-class executives, agents, and services to support Wasserman’s clients across all stages of their careers,” said Jason Ranne, EVP and COO of talent representation at Wasserman. “The Montag Group will provide industry-best media representation to the many current and retired athletes, coaches, front office executives, broadcasters, and influencers that we represent.”
Madden was Montag’s original client, coming aboard at an early stage of his career. The football and pop culture mainstay died last month at age 85, days after the premiere of documentary All Madden on Fox. In subsequent decades, the company has added broadcasters like Bob Costas, Jim Nantz and Dick Vitale and athletes like the NBA’s Russell Westbrook and soccer star Megan Rapinoe.
“The Montag Group is the preeminent media agency in the industry, with extensive experience and influence across all aspects of the business,” said Casey Wasserman, who founded the eponymous firm in 2002. “Sandy, Maury, and the entire Montag Group are the perfect complement to leverage our existing sports, music, brands, and properties business units to the mutual benefit of our respective clients.”
Montag said he and Gostfrand “have long-respected Casey and Wasserman for how they approach the business and represent their clients.” The acquisition, he added, “will allow us to maintain the excellence and service our clients have come to expect from The Montag Group, while also tapping into Wasserman’s resources, network, and influence across the industry to further benefit those whom we represent. In addition, we look forward to capitalizing on the synergies between The Montag Group and Wasserman’s industry-leading consulting business.”