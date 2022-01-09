“Wasn’t A Kinder Person In Hollywood” – The Hamden Journal

The entertainment industry and world are reeling in shock after Bob Saget’s untimely death was confirmed this morning by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. The Full House father and stand-up comic was 65.

Still in shock. I just spoke with Bob a few days ago. We stayed on the phone as usual making each other laugh. RIP to friend, comedian & fellow Aristocrat Bob Saget. pic.twitter.com/TDKT8JoULq — Gilbert Gottfried (@RealGilbert) January 10, 2022

RIP Bob Saget. Everything I start to write about him just feels inadequate. He is universally loved. I am so grateful he was my friend. — Jim Norton (@JimNorton) January 10, 2022

Bob was at my house in October interviewing me for a documentary. He was sharp and dark and funny as always and we were gonna catch up over coffee when he was done editing and now I’m crying FUCK #RIPBobSaget pic.twitter.com/wgrp3cOXGE — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 10, 2022

I know that people lose loved ones, good people, every day. No one gets a pass. But the loss of Bob Saget hits deep. If you didn’t know him, he was kind and dear and cared about people deeply. He was the definition of “a good egg”. Too soon he leaves. #RipBobSaget — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) January 10, 2022

Bob Saget…

Just the funniest and nicest… — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) January 10, 2022

Oh no. RIP Bob Saget. Truly one of the nicest guys and so funny. Very sad. — marc maron (@marcmaron) January 10, 2022

There goes a large piece of so many people’s childhoods. Bob Saget was the sweet dad, the vulgar comic, and wrapped it all up into one unique package. What a loss. pic.twitter.com/GDuqZ3ra4O — Dan LaMorte (@DanLaMorte) January 10, 2022

There wasn’t a kinder person in Hollywood than Bob Saget. I am having trouble wrapping my head around this. I do not want to believe this. It’s all too much to handle. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) January 10, 2022

Bob Saget was one of the nicest guys in this business. My heart is broken. RIP @bobsaget #legend — Bobby Lee (@bobbyleelive) January 10, 2022

Oh god. Bob Saget!!! The loveliest man. I was his TV daughter for one season and he was always so kind and protective. So so sorry for his family. — Kat Dennings (@OfficialKat) January 10, 2022

I have always and will always love Bob Saget. https://t.co/dAlMU913Wc — B.J. Novak (@bjnovak) January 3, 2022

Seeing this tweet from B.J. six days ago and I agree. You couldn’t find a nicer or sharper wit than Bob Saget. Shocked and devastated. 💔💔💔 https://t.co/QgiYCW5H92 — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) January 10, 2022

Shocking and sad news tonight. Bob Saget was such a caring and supportive person. So many memories shared between two proud @templeuniv graduates on the night of this photo and many moments that followed. pic.twitter.com/AmNj26dLIz — Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) January 10, 2022

He had the biggest heart and wore it on his sleeve. He was so generous with his feelings. A mensch. #BobSaget — Andy Cohen (@Andy) January 10, 2022

I’m at a complete loss over my friend Bob Saget. He was gentle, he was kind, and he was beyond funny. — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) January 10, 2022

Bob Saget was one of the first celebrities I met when I started working in LA. Full House was my comfort show growing up, so I truly, genuinely lost my shit. He was still so lovely and gracious and easy. I’m so sad. Rest In Peace to one of the sweetest dads on TV. 💛 — Isabella Gomez (@Isabella_Gomez) January 10, 2022

I’m so shocked at @bobsaget’s passing. One of the most kind & thoughtful people I’ve ever come across & he just happened to be one of the funniest on the planet. I will miss you so much Bob. Love you dear friend. I’m so sorry @kellyrizzo. And so sorry to the rest of the family. — Joel McHale (@joelmchale) January 10, 2022

Lost a great guy and a friend.

RIP Bob Saget https://t.co/xWse8pNqCk — Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) January 10, 2022

Deeply saddened to learn of the untimely passing of comedian Bob Saget. Beloved by millions as America’s Dad, he was a regular presence in our living rooms, bringing to us the funniest videos and countless belly laughs. Gone too soon, like so many of the brightest souls. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 10, 2022

OMG! RIP @bobsaget. What a warm kind man we lost. The world has lost one of the nicest. https://t.co/mj58qud17q — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) January 10, 2022

I feel sick about Bob Saget. He was such a kind man. He was always so friendly and humble. What a horrible loss. 🙏🏼 — Jessica Kirson (@JessicaKirson) January 10, 2022

I loved Bob Saget. No one made me laugh more. A lovely engaged warm human being. RIP — Treat Williams (@Rtreatwilliams) January 10, 2022

RIP Bob Saget pic.twitter.com/DW6gfZmXHO — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) January 10, 2022