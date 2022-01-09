“Wasn’t A Kinder Person In Hollywood” – The Hamden Journal

The Hamden Journal

The entertainment industry and world are reeling in shock after Bob Saget’s untimely death was confirmed this morning by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. The Full House father and stand-up comic was 65.

“Bob Saget was as lovely a human as he was funny. And to my mind, he was hilarious. We were close friends and I could not have loved him more,” Norman Lear wrote in tribute.

“Still in shock. I just spoke with Bob a few days ago. We stayed on the phone as usual making each other laugh. RIP to friend, comedian & fellow Aristocrat Bob Saget,” comedian Gilbert Gottfried wrote in a tweet.

“RIP Bob Saget. Everything I start to write about him just feels inadequate. He is universally loved. I am so grateful he was my friend,” comic Jim Norton wrote in tribute.

“There wasn’t a kinder person in Hollywood than Bob Saget,” actor Josh Gad wrote. “I am having trouble wrapping my head around this. I do not want to believe this. It’s all too much to handle.”

“I know that people lose loved ones, good people, every day,” actor Jason Alexander wrote on Twitter. “No one gets a pass. But the loss of Bob Saget hits deep. If you didn’t know him, he was kind and dear and cared about people deeply. He was the definition of ‘a good egg.’ Too soon he leaves.”

“Bob was at my house in October interviewing me for a documentary. He was sharp and dark and funny as always and we were gonna catch up over coffee when he was done editing and now I’m crying,” comedian Patton Oswalt wrote in a tweet.

Bob Saget was a good man and a very funny person. I’m going to miss him very much,” comic and podcast host Joe Rogan wrote. 

Read more reactions from social media below.

