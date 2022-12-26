Washington’s iconic ‘Hogs’ suing Commanders, team owner Dan Snyder

Another week, another lawsuit for Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder.

This time it comes from one of the most iconic groups in team history. Five members of the “Hogs” sued Snyder and the Commanders for trying to profit off their legacy by “taking that trademark and associated goodwill and brand equity” without paying the men who earned the nickname.

Lineman Joe Jacoby, Mark May, Fred Dean and Rick “Doc” Walker, as well as Hall-of-Fame fullback John Riggins, were named as plaintiffs in the lawsuit. That group also formed O-Line Entertainment LLC and filed for a trademark of the nickname “Hogs” this past summer.

“Without substantial control and compensation, the original HOGS [sic] do not want to be associated with the Commanders under its current ownership and management and require that their legacy and brand is protected,” a statement released by the group read.

The Hogs were named by former offensive line coach Joe Bugel in 1982 for their ability to control the line of scrimmage during Washington’s run of Super Bowl wins in the 1980s and early 1990s. Washington won three Super Bowls from 1982-1991 under head coach Joe Gibbs. While the nickname was originally given just to the offensive linemen, Riggins was eventually named an honorary member of the group.

Other members of the group include Jeff Bostic, Ray Brown, Jim Lachey, Raleigh McKinzie, Ed Simmons, George Starke, Don Warren, Mark Schlereth and Hall-of-Famer Russ Grimm, who also coached offensive lines in the NFL and won a Super Bowl with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Schlereth went on to win two Super Bowls with the Denver Broncos as well.

Snyder’s continued legal problems

Snyder, who bought the team in 1999, has been under constant legal duress for the past couple of years.

An explosive Washington Post article in 2020 ignited both an NFL and federal investigation into workplace misconduct at Snyder’s organization. There have also been allegations of fraud from the Federal Trade Commission.

Snyder and the Commanders were also sued by the attorney general of Maryland and the District of Columbia for various alleged infractions. Snyder settled with the Maryland attorney general over allegations of withholding season-ticket deposits. The D.C. attorney general also sued Snyder for allegedly withholding deposits as well as for allegedly colluding to deceive fans about the team’s workplace and sexual misconduct issues.

Now, Snyder is facing a new lawsuit revolving around the use of legendary moments in his team’s history.