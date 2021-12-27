You can probably add another one to the list of some of the most embarrassing games in Washington franchise history after the Dallas Cowboys defeated Washington, 56-14, on Sunday Night Football.

Washington started fast on defense, holding the Cowboys to just seven yards on their first drive. The WFT offense hit the field, and quarterback Taylor Heinicke looked deep on the first play from scrimmage and was picked off by Trevon Diggs.

The Cowboys would score 21 unanswered points and never look back.

Here’s everything we know from Washington’s latest embarrassing performance.

Final score: Cowboys 56, Washington 14

Dak Prescott (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Team 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final Washington 0 7 0 7 14 Cowboys 21 21 7 7 56

Keys to the game

Amari Cooper, David Mayo, Kendall Fuller (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Where do we begin? Taylor Heinicke was bad again. The interception on his first attempt set the tone for this game. No, it’s not Heinicke’s fault Washington lost this game. He was a big part of it, but this was a complete team failure. His interception got the ball rolling after what ended up being the defense’s best drive.

Yes, Washington has injury issues. Yes, Washington has COVID issues. Every team has its problems in December. At some point, you look to your leadership, in this case, head coach Ron Rivera.

Outside of the first drive, Washington’s defensive line was not impactful.

Heinicke appears to be seeing the pass rush for the first time in his career, a direct result of two games against the Cowboys. Heinicke has completed only 18 of 47 passes for 243 yards with two touchdowns, three interceptions and has been sacked eight times. Heinicke has taken countless other hits.

It was over when….

Trevon Diggs, Terry McLaurin Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

When Dallas cornerback Trevon Diggs picked off Taylor Heinicke on Washington’s first play from scrimmage. A defensive stop on the Cowboys’ first possession gave fans hope, then Heinicke takes an unnecessary deep shot to Terry McLaurin, with two Dallas defenders in the area, and is intercepted.

Story continues

The rest, they say, is history.

Dallas marched down the field and scored to go ahead 7-0. By the end of the first quarter, the Cowboys led 21-0. What happens if Heinicke isn’t picked off on that first WFT play from scrimmage?

No, Washington still doesn’t win, not a chance, but you wonder if this team is more competitive.

Players of the game

John Bates, Damontae Kazee Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Not a lot to choose from here. But we’ll give it our best shot.

QB Kyle Allen: 8/10, 67 yards, one touchdown

WR Dyami Brown: Two receptions, 53 yards

TE John Bates: Two receptions, 45 yards, touchdown

This team can’t get out of its own way

The Washington Football Team benches .(AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

You knew when Washington purchased the benches and traveled with them to Philadelphia, it would backfire. It did. No, the benches aren’t why Washington lost to Philly or Dallas. But, anytime this team does something so outlandish, it backfires. Every time.

Washington should not only retire the benches but burn them.

There was also this tweet from team president Jason Wright that some took issue with:

I saw nothing wrong with the tweet, but just good-natured fun from Wright, who has one of the toughest jobs in sports. However, when you not only lose but get embarrassed, it looks bad. Really bad.

These two instances are typical Washington.

What’s next

Garrett Gilbert (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

A rematch awaits with the red-hot Eagles. The Eagles dominated Washington’s defense in Week 15. Yes, the injuries and COVID issues have decimated Washington’s roster, but no one cares about excuses in the NFL.

The Eagles, which could be without running back Miles Sanders, who injured his hand in Week 16, ran for over 200 yards against Washington. That injury is something to watch this week.

It’s official, Washington will finish with a losing record. Again.

1

1