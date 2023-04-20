Washington state school under investigation over ‘gross’ student, staff licking contest

A Washington state middle school has come under fire after students and faculty members took part in a bizarre licking contest described by students and parents as “gross” and “highly sexualized.”

Viral video of the disgusting competition shows Desert Hills Middle School staff and students slobbering all over plexiglass while competing in an apparent race to lick up marshmallow cream, according to reports.

The revolting display led to an investigation by the Kennewick School District to determine how or why the event was held a couple of weeks ago just before spring break.

“This activity does not reflect the high standards we hold for our staff members as outlined in district policy,” Superintendent Traci Pierce said in a letter to the school community last Wednesday, according to Tri-City Herald.

“The content of a video being shared on social media is highly concerning, and the situation is currently being investigated by the district.”

The video posted on the Wake Up WA State Facebook page shows staff and middle schoolers on opposite sides of the clear glass licking up the four lines of cream.

Some watch in laughter while others seem to be horrified.





A middle school principal was investigated for the inappropriate licking game between students and staff. Jason Rantz/YouTube

“That’s actually so gross,” one student can be heard saying as another shrieks “ewww”

“What the heck,” a student is heard exclaiming.

At one point during the contest, the dividing glass almost falls over with another faculty member rushing to keep it up straight, the footage shows.

“If you are just looking at it, not necessarily knowing what’s going on, to me it kind of reminds me of like a bachelorette party game,” April Jordan, a middle school parent, told KNDU.





There is now an investigation by the Kennewick School District to determine why the event was held just before spring break. Jason Rantz/YouTube

“I don’t really know, how even once you have said it out loud, it seems like a good idea.”

Another parent whose daughter goes to the school told Fox News Digital she thought some of the behavior by staff was “highly sexualized.”

“In my opinion, we do not send our children to school to be exposed to highly sexualized behavior by adults,” she told Fox News Digital in a statement. “We send them to school to learn and for them to socialize with other people their ages.

“They shouldn’t have to sit in a gym for a school assembly and wonder ‘What is going on?’ Schools should be a safe place for children to go and this despicable display of adult behavior was hard to watch.”





Footage shows staff and middle schoolers on opposite sides of the clear glass licking up the four lines of cream. Jason Rantz/YouTube

Pierce, the school chief, said last Friday after the investigation into the contest, it was determined to be “not appropriate activity,” according to Fox News.

“During the activity, some students felt very uncomfortable, and the activity was highly disturbing for some students, parents, families, and community members to watch on video,” she said. “This activity does not have district approval and will never be repeated in the future.”

She said the intent was “innocent and not ill-intended.”

“There is zero evidence to suggest or support that this was in any way ‘grooming’ activity on the part of organizers or participants,” she added. “That being said, the fact that the activity was planned, occurred, and not stopped, shows a lack of sound discernment and good judgment, and the activity is not aligned with district expectations.”

The school’s principal, Casey Grant, offered an apology in the same letter, Fox News reported.

“I am committed to the safety of our students and staff and will ensure that all future activities meet the highest professional standards and adhere to district policy,” he said.