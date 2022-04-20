Washington Nationals parachute snafu triggers Capitol evacuation order

A parachute display prior to a Washington Nationals game caused US Capitol Police to mistakenly order the congressional complex to be evacuated Wednesday evening, an embarrassing blunder for an agency that has come under scrutiny since last year’s Capitol riot.

The alert, which lawmakers, Capitol staffers and journalists received at around 6:35 p.m. said Capitol Police were tracking an aircraft posing a “probable threat” to the area. It called for the Capitol, its Visitor Center, several congressional office buildings and the US Botanic Garden to be cleared out.

However, the only aircraft in the area was a utility plane carrying members of a parachute team to take part in Military Appreciation Day festivities prior to the Nationals home game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Thirteen minutes after sending the alert, Capitol Police backtracked tweeting that “There is no threat at the Capitol and” saying that the order was sent out of an “abundance of caution.”

The Capitol Police have called for an evacuation in the congressional complex due to a “probable threat” from an aircraft. AP Photo/J. David Ake

This is a developing story.