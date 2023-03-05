Washington marijuana dispensary owner berates cop: ‘You’re not married, huh?’

An owner of a Washington state dispensary was seen in a profanity-laced video berating a state trooper who pulled someone over near the marijuana shop.

“Get the f— off my lot… You’re done. You did your due diligence. Get the f— off my f—ing lot,” a woman in the video yells at a police officer.

The woman in the video has been identified as Amy Dalluge, the owner of marijuana dispensary The Green Seed in Moses Lake, Washington, according to local news outlet Source One News, as well as the woman who recorded the video and posted it to social media earlier this year.

The video shows a Washington State Patrol trooper, identified by Source One News as Yasin Anwar, standing outside a pulled-over vehicle while Dalluge yells at him to leave the area.

Anwar told the outlet that he pulled the vehicle over because the driver was not wearing a seatbelt, and that the driver pulled into The Green Seed’s parking lot.

The cop is seen remaining calm during the exchange, including when Dalluge threw her hands up in the trooper’s face and gave him the middle finger.





An owner of a Washington state dispensary was seen in a video berating a state trooper who pulled someone over near the marijuana shop.

Diana Schaible

“All right, do you have any questions with that?” the trooper asks the driver of the car, referring to documentation regarding the traffic stop, as Dalluge continues yelling at him.

“You’re on my f—ing land you b——. You better learn your f—ing place,” Dalluge continues as Anwar walks away from the pulled over vehicle. “I’ll f—ing take your wife right out of your f—ing bed, b—-. Oh wait, you’re not married, huh?”

A spokesperson for Washington State Patrol said Dalluge became upset that the presence of a cop near her store was “scaring her customers away.”





The woman in the video has been identified as Amy Dalluge, the owner of the marijuana dispensary The Green Seed in Moses Lake, Washington, according to local news. Diana Schaible

“Seatbelts are the main contributor to our fatalities that we investigate. For Trooper Anwar to be so verbally berated while trying to do his job is frustrating. I am glad the passenger took that video and I am proud of Trooper Anwar remaining calm in a clearly frustrating contact,” Washington State Patrol spokesman Collin Cumaravel told Source One News. “She should have never been able to put her hand in his face like that.”

A spokesman for Washington State Patrol, Chris Loftis, told Fox News Digital on Sunday that he is “always heartened when I see our troopers navigate such tense situations with such grace.”

“Our troopers are trained to stay always focused, always prepared and always respectful, even in confrontative situations. They recognize they will face uniquely stressful situations each day and their ability to move forward and deescalate agitation and strain with a focus on safety, duty and dignity will best serve the public,” Loftis said. He called the exchange “unfortunate,” but one that “demonstrated the calm, firm resolve and professionalism of our Troopers in tense situations.”





The video shows a Washington State Patrol trooper, identified as Yasin Anwar (left), standing outside a pulled-over vehicle while Dalluge (right) yelled at him to leave the area. Diana Schaible

The state agency is currently investigating the video and said potential charges against Dalluge will be forwarded to the local prosecutor, according to Source One News.

“How can a person that owns a business treat a cop like that and get away with it and still own a business?” the woman who filmed the incident, ​​Diana Schaible, told Fox News Digital.

The police chief of Moses Lake, Kevin Fuhr, told Source One News that this isn’t the first run-in authorities have had with Dalluge, explaining that Dalluge has had hostile interactions with police even when she calls them for assistance at The Green Seed.





The state agency is currently investigating the video and said potential charges against Dalluge will be forwarded to the local prosecutor, according to reports.

Diana Schaible

Fuhr added that Dalluge has verbally attacked officers stretching from his department to the sheriff’s office.

His agency filed a complaint against Dalluge following the video surfacing and gaining traction on social media.

When approached for comment by Fox News Digital, Fuhr said he has nothing to add beyond what he told Source One News.





The police chief of Moses Lake, Kevin Fuhr, told local media that this isn’t the first run-in authorities have had with Dalluge.

Diana Schaible

The Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board is reportedly investigating Dalluge and told the outlet that they’ve received numerous complaints about The Green Seed, including one that required a formal written warning of reprimand.

Dalluge could face a suspended business license if she is formally charged, Source One News reported.

The Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board and The Green Seed did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s requests for comment.