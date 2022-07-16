Washington DC Mayor Praised For Squashing An Awkward Question About Her Sexuality

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser is receiving praise from social media after gracefully shutting down an awkward question during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new LGBTQ+ shelter.

The unidentified person, who posed the question, first praised the mayor for her work in the LGBTQ+ community. The person then proceeded to question the mayor about her sexuality.

“Mayor, I’m a little concerned because there is this word that you’re lesbian and you are in the closet. Why is that the case?” he said.

The mayor briefly chuckled before responding.

“Well, I’m not in the closet,” she said with a gracious smile while the crowd followed up with laughter and applause.

The unwavering mayor then asked the man if he had anything else to say.

“What’s the question?” Bowser asked.

While the unidentified man is being dragged on social media, the mayor continues to be applauded.

The mayor received the bizarre question while speaking with reporters Thursday after opening an LGBTQ+ shelter. According to a statement from the mayor’s office, the new shelter is “focused on providing housing and services to District residents who are experiencing homelessness and identify as LGBTQ+.”

“The building previously served as a family shelter, but as the District continues to drive down family homelessness and with new family shelters open citywide, [it] was converted into a shelter dedicated to LGBTQ+ residents — a population of residents who are disproportionately affected by homelessness,” the mayor stated.