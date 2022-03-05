Washington DC man Sedrick Miller killed while carrying baby, holding hand of child

A man was shot and killed while carrying a baby in a car seat and holding the hand of a 5-year-old girl in Washington, DC on Friday morning, according to law enforcement officials.

Sedrick Miller, 42, was gunned don at around 8:30 a.m. on the 2300 block of 18th Street in Northeast Washington, DC Police said at a press conference.

“It’s just a horrific event and we really need the public’s help with this,” said Police Commander William FitzGerald, calling it the most disturbing event in DC’s Fifth Ward in years.

Miller, who lived in the area, was walking down the street — holding the infant in the carrier with one hand and grasping the second child with the other — when the shooter approached him and fired several times.

Miller was declared dead at the scene. FitzGerald said the children are safe and with their mother. The relationship between Miller and the kids wasn’t immediately clear.

No arrests have been made and police pleaded for the public’s help in identifying the suspect, who was wearing a gray sweatshirt, black mask and light-colored pants.

Sedrick Miller was shot while holding the hand of a 5-year-old girl and carrying a baby in Washington D.C. on March 4, 2022. Fox 5 DC

The horrifying murder had the local community shaken up.

“We are in a space now that there is no regard, no respect for life,” Lauraline Gregory, a mother who lives in the neighborhood, told Fox 5 DC. “Even to the point of shooting someone in front of two children, who could be damaged for the rest of their lives as a result of this. Which is why we’ve got to do something for the next generation.”

“It’s got to get better,” she added.

DC Councilmember Kenyan R. McDuffie, who represents the Fifth Ward, said the government and police department need to work together to “address the root causes of violent crime” to get criminals off city streets.

Sedrick Miller was walking down the street when the shooter, who fled the scene, approached him and fired several times. Fox 5 DC

“No family and no community should ever witness this type of horrific violence, McDuffle said in a statement.

“We have to remove violent criminals from our streets. We know that most shootings and violent crimes are perpetrated by a small number of individuals. We must double down on our efforts to find them and keep them off our streets.”