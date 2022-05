ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports

With no trade market developing, Giants close to releasing James Bradberry

Cornerback James Bradberry‘s time with the Giants is coming to an end sooner than later. General Manager Joe Schoen said on WFAN on Wednesday afternoon that the team should have a resolution by the end of the week. The Giants have had no success trading Bradberry. “I thought there would be more interest,” Schoen said, [more]