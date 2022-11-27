Washington Commanders’ Sean Taylor memorial is a big disappointment

Sean Taylor memorial. (Geoff Burke/Reuters)

The latest chapter of the Washington Commanders getting things wrong features a beloved franchise icon.

The Commanders unveiled what they described as a “memorial installation” dedicated to Sean Taylor on Sunday prior to their game against the Atlanta Falcons. It’s not what people expected.

It features a wire frame in the shape of a person holding up a Taylor uniform. A headless helmet sits on top. And that’s pretty much it.

It’s not a statue. It doesn’t include an actual likeness of Taylor. It’s basically a mannequin. While it doesn’t resemble a standard department store mannequin, it serves the same purpose. It could be on display in the team store hawking gear to fans, and nobody would know the difference.

Other than his jersey number, there’s little to indicate that it’s a tribute to Taylor, who played four seasons in Washington as one the most feared defenders in football. He was murdered in his own home during a 2007 burglary.

Folks are understandably disappointed with Sunday’s tribute.

To be fair, the Commanders never promised a statue. They teased a “memorial installation” that led to some headlines promising a “statue” of sorts. People expecting a statue most certainly did not get one. But even without the oversell, it’s hard to characterize the memorial as anything but a letdown. There’s nothing to indicate that the franchise put anything beyond a minimal effort in building the memorial.

While a letdown, the minimalist memorial is hardly a surprise. Getting things wrong big and small is calling card of the beleaguered franchise under the 24-year tenure of owner Daniel Snyder. The 2022 season has been no exception.

This is what Sean Taylor looks like. (Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

Prior to their season opener in September, a team truck sold mugs outside FedEx Field featuring the team’s logo emblazoned on an outline of Washington state. The Commanders, of course, call Washington D.C. home. In October, the team issued a $14,822 check to a fan who won a charity raffle. It bounced. Those gaffes are insignificant compared to the the myriad serious allegations facing Snyder that have prompted calls for his removal as franchise owner.

Sunday’s unveiling with Taylor’s family present was just another disheartening effort for long-suffering fans. What it wasn’t was a surprise.