Stein: Celtics to sign Grand Rapids Gold G League forward Matt Ryan to two-way deal

Since he was dealt to the Boston Celtics at the 2022 NBA trade deadline for Josh Richardson, Romeo Langford, a 2022 first-round draft pick and 2028 pick swap, former San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White has not exactly been lighting up some of the more commonly-followed counting stats used by fans to get a read on the value of a player.

Putting up 10.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game since his first game with the Celtics against the Denver Nuggets on Feb. 11, White has been an excellent defender and solid connector, but critics will point out he is also earning a healthy $15.1 million this season and could be doing more to help the team put the proverbial biscuit in the basket.

Was the Derrick White trade a good one? Is it simply too soon to tell?

Or could the Celtics’ front office have overpaid for a player who is a helpful boost off of the bench, but perhaps not worth what Boston ponied up to get him?

Watch the clip embedded above to hear what the hosts of the CLNS Media “Garden Report” have to say about the deal, and what they hope to see moving forward.

