Was Berkshire Hathaway Buying Bank of America Stock? We’ll Find Out Soon.

Berkshire Hathaway



has been a steady seller of bank stocks in the past few years, eliminating holdings in



JPMorgan Chase

Wells Fargo



and



Goldman Sachs Group



while sharply reducing stakes in U.S. Bancorp and Bank of New York Mellon in 2022.

The one big holding that Berkshire Hathaway (tickers: BRK. A, BRK. B) CEO Warren Buffett has left alone is



Bank of America



(BAC). Berkshire owns just over one billion shares of the bank, which were worth about $28 billion with the stock down 2.7% to $27.98 on Wednesday. Berkshire’s Class A stock was off 2.9% at $448,500.