Was Berkshire Hathaway Buying Bank of America Stock? We’ll Find Out Soon.

by

Berkshire Hathaway


has been a steady seller of bank stocks in the past few years, eliminating holdings in

JPMorgan Chase

Wells Fargo


and

Goldman Sachs Group


while sharply reducing stakes in U.S. Bancorp and Bank of New York Mellon in 2022.

The one big holding that Berkshire Hathaway (tickers: BRK. A, BRK. B) CEO Warren Buffett has left alone is

Bank of America


(BAC). Berkshire owns just over one billion shares of the bank, which were worth about $28 billion with the stock down 2.7% to $27.98 on Wednesday. Berkshire’s Class A stock was off 2.9% at $448,500.