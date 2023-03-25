Warriors won’t pursue Gary Payton II-Blazers trade grievance

Report: Warriors won’t pursue GP2-Blazers trade grievance originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors will not proceed any further with their initial complaint to the NBA regarding February’s Gary Payton II trade with the Portland Trail Blazers, Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes reported on Saturday, citing sources.

Golden State won’t be seeking any action, grievance, or review by the NBA after they initially believed Portland misled them about Payton’s status, per Haynes.

Payton returned to the Bay as part of a four-team trade between the Warriors, Blazers, Atlanta Hawks and Detroit Pistons. However, the 30-year-old failed his physical after offseason core muscle surgery, which put the deal at risk of falling through.

Golden State allowed the trade to go through, but the organization hoped the review system would reveal the details that led to the failed physical.

Even Warriors CEO Joe Lacob commented on the fallout from the Payton trade, saying that he believed Portland was deceitful during negotiations for the veteran guard.

The Warriors appear ready to move on from the situation as Payton nears a return after being out for six-plus weeks. Furthermore, the 2022 NBA champion feels the healthiest he has been all season.

“More and more feel like myself,” Payton said. “At the beginning of the year, working through all the little pains and little bumps and bruises from the offseason. I feel pretty good.”

While Golden State has had to wait on Payton to return to the court, his timing couldn’t be better as they currently are the No. 6 seed and want to avoid the play-in tournament.

