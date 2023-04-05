Warriors’ win creates big change in potential first-round matchup

The Kings know they’re going to the playoffs as the Pacific Division champions with no less than the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference, but they still don’t know who they will play in the opening round.

There was a significant change in the standings on Tuesday that could alter Sacramento’s first-round matchup when the playoffs begin April 15. For days it looked like the Kings would draw the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors in Round 1, but the Warriors moved up with a win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday.

Golden State moved a half-game ahead of the Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers for the No. 5 seed in the West. The Clippers hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Lakers, so the Clippers are currently slotted as the No. 6 seed with the Lakers at No. 7 — at least for now.

These teams could trade places again and again over the final days of the regular season. In fact, the Clippers will play the Lakers on Wednesday and the Kings will face the Warriors on Friday. Both games will have major implications for first-round matchups.

Here’s where the Kings currently stand as they prepare to make their first playoff appearance since 2006.

Current seed: No. 3

The Kings are third in the West, two games behind the No. 2 Memphis Grizzlies and four games ahead of the No. 4 Phoenix Suns with three games remaining. The Kings clinched the No. 3 seed and the Pacific Division championship with a 121-103 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday.

First-round matchup: Los Angeles Clippers

If the playoffs started today, the Kings would play the No. 6 seed, the Clippers, in the first round. The Kings went 3-1 against the Clippers this season, including a 176-175 double-overtime victory Feb. 24 in Los Angeles in the second-highest scoring game in NBA history. Other potential first-round opponents include the Warriors, Lakers, Pelicans and Minnesota Timberwolves. Those five teams are separated by a total of two games with two or three games remaining on their schedules.

Story continues

Homecourt advantage: Yes.

The Kings have clinched homecourt advantage in the first round of the playoffs, which begin April 15. They will play Game 1 of their first-round series at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. The seven-game series will have a 2-2-1-1-1 format with the first two games being played in Sacramento, the next two games being played on the road and alternating sites for the last three games.

Tickets: Are they available?

Tickets for Game 1 of Sacramento’s first-round playoff series haven’t officially gone on sale yet. However, StubHub, a ticket exchange and resale company, has tickets listed for sale with prices ranging from $359 for standing room only to $5,000 for the lower bowl. The Kings say purchasing a 2023-24 season ticket membership is the best way to get priority access to home playoff games. The Kings are also offering fans a chance to sign up for presale access through a free subscription to Kings Insider emails.