Warriors vs. Kings NBA playoff preview: Position-by-position breakdown

Who has the edge? Position-by-position Dubs-Kings breakdown

The most compelling aspect about the first-round NBA playoff series between the Warriors and Kings is the newness that further enhances mystery.

After missing the postseason for consecutive 16 seasons, can the upstart Kings prove they belong on the same stage with the NBA’s big boys?

Are the Warriors, just 10 months removed from winning the Finals, still one of the NBA’s big boys?

The series, one of four that will involve Western Conference teams, begins at 5:30 p.m. PT on Saturday at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. The Warriors have as many as seven games to find out to answer.

Here is a look at the matchups and factors likely to determine the outcome:

Center

Warriors

The Warriors have started just two centers all season, Kevon Looney (70 times) and Draymond Green (12), and it’s generally based on matchups. When coach Steve Kerr wants tradition and stability, it’s Looney. When the goal is speed, it’s Green. Against the Kings, Looney likely will have the first opportunity.

The Warriors are among the teams that use big men primarily for defense, rebounding and screening. Looney and Green excel in those areas.

Kings

Domantas Sabonis is a legitimate top-five center — on offense. His skill is complete, from passing to playmaking to shooting from all three levels. The best component of his defense is his rebounding. He led the NBA in that category, averaging 12.3 per game. He finished 11th overall, and second among centers, in assists with 7.3 per game.

Sabonis is a load on offense but can be exploited on defense.

Matchup to watch

Green vs. Sabonis. Green is a 6-foot-6 power forward who relishes defending elite centers, regardless of size. Sabonis is 7-foot-1 and wily on offense. Green generally prevails, but this will be quite the challenge.

Edge

Even

Forward

Warriors

If Andrew Wiggins is cleared, as anticipated, he’ll start with Green, who typically toggles between power forward and center. Wiggins toggles between small forward and power forward.

Both are superior defenders, but Wiggins’ scoring is crucial to the Warriors achieving playoff success. He was tremendous last postseason, but after a seven-week absence, he’ll have a hard time duplicating that success.

Kings

The Kings start veteran Harrison Barnes, the ex-Warrior, alongside rookie Keegan Murray, who was a fixture in the lineup from the start. Both are tweener forwards, capable of playing small or power, but their ability to stretch the floor will threaten Golden State’s defense.

Murray (41.4 percent from deep) is a pure sniper, and Barnes (36.7) is willing to invade the paint with hopes of getting to the rim.

Matchup to watch

Wiggins vs. Murray. They’re of similar size, but there is reason to wonder how effective Wiggins will be, at least in the first few games. Can the rookie exploit any potential rust?

Edge

Warriors. Can’t trust rookies. And Wiggins’ experience and versatility further are at a premium in the postseason.

Backcourt

Warriors

Stephen Curry is the all-time leader in 3-point shots. Klay Thompson is the 2022-23 season leader in 3-pointers. They represent the most productive backcourt in NBA history, demolishing defenses for a decade.

With both in their mid-30s, there is no sign of their skills diminishing. Their combined scoring average, 51.4 points per game, is their second-highest total in all the years they’ve played together. The future Hall of Famers still have the goods.

Kings

De’Aaron Fox averaged a team-high 25 points on 51.2 percent shooting — and was the league’s most productive clutch player. The question he must answer is whether he can continue that after the regular season.

Kevin Huerter, acquired from the Hawks last summer, shoots 48.5 percent from the field, including 40.2 from distance. He and Fox can find the hoop, but neither is anywhere close to defending at an elite level.

Matchup to watch

Curry vs. Fox. The league’s best point guard against the youngster rising fast but entering new territory in the playoffs. This duel likely will dictate the series.

Edge

Warriors. Take those already a lock for the Hall until their performance proves it’s time to go.

Bench

Warriors

Expect the Warriors’ base rotation to involve nine players. Which means most of the reserve minutes will go to Jonathan Kuminga, Donte DiVincenzo, Gary Payton II and Jordan Poole.

Kuminga’s eagerness to defend and his evolving offense supplement his athleticism. DiVincenzo plays solid defense and sprinkles impressive lines across the entire stat sheet. No one in the NBA changes games with defense like GP2. And Poole can do the same on offense.

Kings

The expectation is that coach Mike Brown will rely mostly on Malik Monk, Trey Lyles and Davion Mitchell.

Sixth Man Monk is quite good in the role, averaging 13.6 points per game, but his 3-ball (36.1 percent) is streaky. Lyles, a 6-foot-9 stretch-four, has become a regular in the rotation with rugged inside play at a respectable 3-ball (36.7). Mitchell has been in and out of the rotation because his stellar defense has not always offset his low-output offense.

Edge

Warriors. Poole and Payton are game changers, DiVincenzo is steep in postseason experience, and the Kings could struggle to contain Kuminga.

X-factors

Warriors

Poole. His season has been a series of spectacular highs and maddening lows. When he is at his best, the Warriors are exceedingly difficult to beat.

Kings

Murray. He looked like a veteran during the regular season, and it’s time to discover if he can do the same in the playoffs.

Coaches

Warriors

In nine seasons with the Warriors, Steve Kerr has done well enough to make six trips to the NBA Finals, winning four championships. He was not a Hall of Fame player, but his credentials as a coach easily meets the standard for Springfield.

Kings

Brown is in his first season with Sacramento, but he is in his eighth year as a head coach. The growth in the nine years between his last stint (2013-14) with the Cavaliers and this season is reflected in his lifting the Kings out of the NBA’s basement.

Edge

Warriors. Though Brown has coached a team to the Finals — including interim terms with the Warriors — Kerr has become a near-fixture.