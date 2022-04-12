Warriors vets would have interest in Rudy Gobert?

Another star big man who the Warriors could face this postseason is Utah’s Rudy Gobert, a four-time All-NBA pick and three-time Defensive Player of the Year. Looking ahead, though, a West exec believes that he could be a trade target in the event that the Jazz decide to shake things up. “If Rudy Gobert becomes available this summer, I think you’d find a lot of those veterans with the Warriors might want the team to make a run at him,” the exec told Heavy.com’s Sean Deveney.

Source: Ryan Aston @ Heavy.com

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

David Locke @DLocke09

Luka Doncic this year with or without Rudy Gobert on the floor

With Rudy Gobert on the floor ZERO of shots in restricted area and 0 for 3 within 6 feet and 5 of 11 in paint. 11 of 30 shots in the paint

Gobert off the floor 4 of 7 at the rim and 18 of 38 shots in the paint – 11:27 PM

Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

Here’s how I voted for Defensive Player of the Year:

1. Rudy Gobert

2. Marcus Smart

3. Mikal Bridges – 4:57 PM

Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

Here’s how I voted for All-Defense:

First Team

C: Rudy Gobert

F: Bam Adebayo

F: Giannis Antetokounmpo

G: Mikal Bridges

G: Marcus Smart

Second Team

C: Joel Embiid

F: Robert Williams III

F: Jaren Jackson Jr.

G: Fred VanVleet

G: Dejounte Murray – 2:25 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Rudy Gobert is the first player in NBA history to average 15 points in a season on 70% shooting.

(Submitted by @miklop76) pic.twitter.com/ywxcGouxrC – 2:01 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

Rudy Gobert led the NBA with a 71.3 FG% this season, averaging 15.6 PPG.

He became the first player in NBA history to average at least 15 PPG while shooting 70% from the field. pic.twitter.com/gL83rVQXbY – 11:31 AM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

Rudy Gobert: “It’s different than last year but sometimes I like to the challenger. I like when people count us out.” – 12:53 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

Stat leaders of the 2021-22 season

30.6 PPG — Embiid

14.7 RPG — Gobert

10.8 APG — CP

2.0 SPG — Dejounte

2.3 BPG — JJJ

71.3 FG% — Gobert

44.9 3P% — Kennard

285 3PM — Steph pic.twitter.com/iFGXTgn4c5 – 11:58 PM

Story continues

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Oh you know, just Rudy Gobert playing in the fourth quarter of Game 82 when the Jazz are leading by 22 – 11:40 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

Jazz C Rudy Gobert missed three weeks this season with a mild calf strain. That’s not to say that Luka Doncic will need that much time — and Gobert likely would have returned soon had it been the playoffs — but it’s an example of the recovery timetable from a similar injury. – 11:29 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

With that free-throw Rudy Gobert has passed Deron Williams to become the 10th leading scorer in @Utah Jazz history.

#TakeNote | @kslsports – 10:10 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Rudy Gobert stuffed at the rim by CJ Elleby and Didi Louzada – 9:47 PM

More on this storyline

“It would cost them Wiggins and Wiseman but if you believe in Jordan Poole and Klay [Thompson] to man the wings for the next few years, I think the Warriors would have to consider it,” the exec said. “Talent-wise, Wiggins and Wiseman for Gobert is a good deal for both sides.” -via Heavy.com / April 12, 2022

Marc Stein on Rudy Gobert: I agree with Tim (MacMahon), Dallas would certainly be interested. Toronto, we know they’ve been after a big for a long time. I can imagine the Raptors showing interest there. It will be more than those those two teams, for sure. -via marcstein.substack.com / April 3, 2022

The Dallas Mavericks reportedly would have “significant interest” in Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert if the team were to make him available, according to Tim MacMahon on the Lowe Post podcast. It also sounds like Gobert would love to play with Mavericks star Luka Doncic. -via ahnfiredigital.com / April 1, 2022