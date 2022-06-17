Warriors troll Celtics fans with Draymond Green chant during NBA title celebration

Warriors troll C’s fans with Draymond-themed locker room celebration originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Golden State Warriors didn’t forget.

After beating the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Finals on Thursday night to win their fourth championship in eight seasons, the Warriors busted out a fitting (and NSFW) chant in the TD Garden visitors’ locker room, per reporters on the scene.

That chant is a nod to TD Garden fans greeting Golden State forward Draymond Green with “F— you, Draymond!” chants in Game 3 of the Finals.

Draymond claims he’s appreciative of Celtics fans after NBA Finals

While Green insisted the chants didn’t bother him, other Warriors bristled, with head coach Steve Kerr and guard Klay Thompson calling out the Boston fans for what they deemed a lack of class.

Celtics fans showered Green with similar chants Thursday night, but the veteran responded with his best game of the series, falling two assists shy of a triple-double (12 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists) to earn his fourth ring.

While Green had an up-and-down NBA Finals, his teammates clearly have his back, as evidenced by their decision to troll Boston fans even as they celebrated a historic Finals victory.