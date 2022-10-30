Warriors’ third-quarter stretch in loss provides blueprint for success

Solid third-quarter stretch shows Dubs’ blueprint for success originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Even in a projected victory that ended in defeat, the Warriors might have found their way Saturday night in Charlotte.

After a lackluster first half and an unexceptional three minutes to open the third quarter, the Warriors rode a fantastic nine-minute stretch to close the quarter, wiping out a 15-point deficit and taking a three-point lead into the fourth quarter.

How did they do it?

For one, they went small. Guard Jordan Poole replaced center Kevon Looney at the 8:56 mark and joined Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green. The only notable substitution after that was Moses Moody for Thompson with 5:03 left in the half.

For two, and most important, they played with desperation and focus that looked a lot like hunger – an element rarely visible during the first 27 minutes and appeared only occasionally in the fourth quarter and overtime of a 120-113 loss to the Hornets at Spectrum Center.

“The third quarter, we definitely found something motivationally,” coach Steve Kerr said. “Finally got some traction in the game. Steph and Draymond really led the charge, and Jordan picked it up. There was emotion there because we were finally playing our game.”

The phrase “playing our game” should resonate. The Warriors at their best win by fueling their talent with defensive energy and offensive execution. That’s their blueprint to success, and they’ve followed it to five consecutive NBA Finals and four championships in an eight-season span.

That’s what got them back into the game against the Hornets, who despite playing the previous night in Orlando opened the game with a vitality that seemed to stun the Warriors. Charlotte scored first, took an 11-point lead into the second quarter and didn’t lose it until that third-quarter comeback.

“We got our bearings in the third quarter,” Kerr said. “Our guys really fought and competed and did a great job of seizing control of the game.”

The Warriors won the third quarter, 33-18, and really roasted the Hornets over the final 8:50, scoring all 33 of their points while limiting Charlotte to 15. Golden State, outrebounded by 10 in the first half, were plus-eight in that category in the third quarter. They had nine assists, blocked four shots and hounded the Hornets into 6-of-17 shooting (35.3 percent) while forcing two turnovers.

Taking an 83-80 lead into the fourth quarter, the Warriors seemed to be in position to close it out. Not only were the Hornets on the challenging side of a back-to-back set but they also were shorthanded, as starting guards LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier were sidelined.

But the Warriors couldn’t sustain the momentum. Their energy ebbed, and the Hornets didn’t fold. Charlotte, aided by 12 free throw attempts, outscored Golden State, 27-24, in the fourth to force overtime, during which the Warriors weren’t able to summon enough stamina to finish.

The Warriors had a four-point lead with 1:54 remaining in regulation but managed only one field goal to Charlotte’s three over final 114 seconds.

“We fought hard in the third quarter to get back in it,” said Curry, who against snug defense by Dennis Smith Jr. missed a potential game-winner at the end of regulation. “It was a back-and-forth game down the stretch late in the fourth quarter, and we went on that little mini-run to get a four-point lead.”

Kerr was concerned about the team’s conditioning before opening night, citing the effects of the preseason the trip to Japan as one of the factors. Through six games, their energy has been missing – particularly at the start.

The Warriors entered the game allowing an average of 64.8 points in the first half, and that includes the 52-point total posted by the abysmal Lakers in the opener. The Hornets rang up 63.

The defense, once a source of pride, has been an abject disappointment.

“We know what it takes to win a championship,” Green said. “We know the habits that have to be built in order to compete for a championship. Hopefully, sooner rather than later.”

The Warriors know what it takes because it’s confirmed by history. They found it for nine minutes and it was almost enough. Bottle a bit more of that searing energy and they’ll look more like the team they’re used to being.

