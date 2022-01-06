Watch: Warriors pay tribute to Mavs legend Dirk Nowitzki on night of jersey retirement

Along with a cold shooting performance amid an uncharacteristic slump, Steph Curry suffered an injury against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night.

During an ugly loss to Luka Doncic and the Mavs, Curry suffered a left quad contusion, according to Steve Kerr. Curry appeared to bang his knee on a Mavericks defender. However, after getting checked out on the sideline, the Golden State guard remained in the game.

With the Warriors set to meet the New Orleans Pelicans in the second leg of a road back-to-back on Thursday, Curry’s status for the contest is in jeopardy. After Wednesday’s game, Kerr said there’s a chance the Warriors sit Curry against the Pelicans.

Via @anthonyVslater on Twitter:

In his postgame presser on Wednesday, Curry said he’s “not optimistic” he will play on Thursday due to how he was feeling after the game in Dallas.

If Curry is ruled out on Thursday, Jordan Poole will likely slide back into Golden State’s starting lineup next to Gary Payton II in the backcourt against the Pelicans.

With two days off after Golden State’s road back-to-back, Curry could get three days off to heal before the Warriors host the Cleveland Cavaliers at Chase Center on Sunday.

