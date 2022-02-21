NBA Twitter reacts to Jonathan Kuminga’s appearance in NBA Rising Stars Game

Before the All-Star break, Steph Curry shot an uncharacteristic 37.9% shooting from beyond the arc during the 2021-22 NBA campaign — the lowest mark of his career.

However, Curry’s jumper was falling at a ridiculous rate during his trip to Cleveland for the 2022 edition of the NBA All-Star Game. The two-time Most Valuable Player set the tone in the first half, hitting six 3-pointers in the third quarter to snap the NBA All-Star record for most triples made in a single quarter.

With eight made jumpers from deep in the book by halftime, Curry trailed Paul George’s nine 3-pointers for the most 3s made in a single All-Star Game by only one.

Following the NBA’s 75th anniversary ceremony at halftime, it didn’t take Curry long to rewrite the record book. Curry came out of the halftime locker room on fire. The 33-year-old guard buried seven 3-pointers in the third quarter to shatter the record with a red-hot 15 made triples.

Not only was he hitting long-distance jumpers on his way to a new record, Curry was putting on a show. The Warriors point guard was launching 3-pointers from near the logo, along with drilling a flurry of no-look triples.

Before the start of the final frame, Curry had 45 points and counting. The eight-time All-Star will have one more quarter to add to his flaming-hot shooting display. Stay tuned at Warriors Wire for more updates on Curry’s performance.

