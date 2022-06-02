Warriors’ Steph Curry puts on show at practice before NBA Finals

Before the NBA Finals gets underway, the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics hit the floor at San Francisco’s Chase Center for the last practice prior to Game 1.

With a heard of media members in attendance for the pre-NBA Finals practice, Steph Curry put on a show on Wednesday at Chase Center. The reigning Western Conference finals Most Valuable Player buried 13 consecutive 3-pointers from the corner during practice.

Via @AnthonyTVSports on Twitter:

Curry is leading the postseason with the most made 3-pointers at 60. During the playoffs, Curry is shooting 38% from long-distance on 9.9 attempts from deep.

Game 1 of the NBA Finals is set to start at 6 p.m. PT on Thursday at San Francisco’s Chase Center.

