Warriors’ Steph Curry makes hilariously ridiculous pregame trick shot

Steph makes hilariously ridiculous trick shot before game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry continues to find ways to amaze fans who show up early to watch his pregame routine.

Ahead of the Warriors’ second game of the 2022-23 NBA season, Curry capped off his warmups with a trick shot that left the crowd at Chase Center thoroughly impressed.

Before Curry hit the no-look 3-pointer from the corner and ran to the Warriors’ locker room, he drained several of his customary logo shots before moving closer to the hoop and hitting a teardrop runner from the free throw line.

Curry and the Warriors look to improve to 2-0 as they host reigning two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokić and the Denver Nuggets on Friday night.

If Curry brings a couple of those trick shots into the game, it could be a long night for Jokić and the Nuggets.

