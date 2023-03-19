Warriors’ Steph Curry, Klay Thompson have had enough of Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks

Dillon Brooks helped fuel the Memphis Grizzlies’ win over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday, but the Warriors were in no mood to entertain his two-way effort.

At the end of the Grizzlies’ 133-119 victory at FedExForum, Klay Thompson was fed up with Brooks yelling “You suck” from the Grizzlies’ bench. So Thompson counted off four fingers towards Brooks and the Grizzlies’ bench.

It indicated the four championships he’s won and was a similar gesture he did towards Phoenix Suns All-Star Devin Booker earlier this season. But Thompson didn’t stop there, dismissing Brooks further postgame.

“I don’t care about Dillon Brooks,” Thompson told The Commercial Appeal. “When he retires, I don’t think anyone will ever talk about Dillon Brooks ever again. I promise you. It’s sweet right now, but wait 10 years.”

Brooks took Thompson’s gestures in stride as competitive banter. With a hoarse voice, he commended what the Warriors have done the past 10 years and said the Grizzlies are using it as fuel.

“He’s got four rings. That’s all he was saying. It’s motivation to us,” Brooks said. “We want a ring as well. Being able to go through the process of steps that we did last year, we keep going and learning from it all. It’s friendly trash talk, but I just hold a lot of real estate over there in San Francisco.”

Both teams have split their regular-season series with the home team winning each of the four games.

Stephen Curry didn’t want to discuss Brooks individually but singled out the Grizzlies’ collective effort. Both teams played on the second night of a back-to-back but the Grizzlies made 18 3-pointers to the Warriors’ 13.

The Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) reacts after teammate Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) scores the ball plus the foul against the Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during a game at the Fedex Forum on Mar. 18, 2023 in Memphis.

Curry shot 5-for-15 with 16 points, while Brooks had 18 points and was 4-for-4 on 3-pointers.

“We played the whole Memphis Grizzlies, not just him,” Curry said when asked about Brooks guarding him.

The teams met last season in the playoffs with the Warriors winning in six games in the semifinals. When the teams met on Christmas Day, Thompson drew a technical foul after yelling in Brooks’ direction while running downcourt.

On March 9, Curry and Draymond Green later dismissed the Grizzlies as a rival after the Grizzlies won at FedExForum. The Grizzlies, however, still see the Warriors as something to shoot for. There’s a chance both teams might meet in the first round of the playoffs, so time will tell if things continue for a second consecutive postseason.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Dillon Brooks, Klay Thompson trade words after Grizzlies defeat Warriors