Warriors’ Steph Curry hits ridiculously tough 3-pointer over Dillon Brooks

Steph hits ridiculously tough 3-pointer over Dillon Brooks originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry went into flamethrower mode early in the third quarter of the Warriors’ game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night.

Curry knew he was in a zone, and he punctuated it with a ridiculously hard 3-pointer over Grizzlies wing Dillon Brooks.

After Draymond Green missed an open 3-pointer, Otto Porter Jr. stole the rebound from Grizzlies center Steven Adams and got the ball to Curry.

Curry gave the ball to Green, who quickly gave it back to the NBA MVP frontrunner. Curry put some moves on Brooks and then drained a 35-footer over the Grizzlies’ defensive wiz.

Curry scored 16 points in the first half and added 15 more in the third quarter to help the Warriors take a one-point lead into the fourth quarter.

Curry finished with 46 points in the Warriors’ eventual 113-104 win.