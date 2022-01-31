The Hamden Journal

Warriors’ Steph Curry hilariously ignores Kevin Porter Jr. after foul

Warriors’ Steph Curry hilariously ignores Kevin Porter Jr. after foul

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences.

Update your settings here to see it.

Silent treatment: Steph hilariously ignores KPJ after foul originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry is used to getting under the skin of opponents and he did just that Monday against the Houston Rockets.

Midway through the third quarter at Toyota Center, the Warriors’ star was fouled away from the ball by Kevin Porter Jr. The young Rockets wing didn’t like the call and stared down Curry as Golden State set up its inbound play.

Curry never made eye-contact with Porter Jr. and did a great job of ignoring the 21-year-old.

Porter Jr. even hiked up his shorts as he got into his defensive stance.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences.

Update your settings here to see it.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences.

Update your settings here to see it.

Curry and the Warriors got the last laugh on the possession as he found Juan Toscano-Anderson for an easy layup.

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.