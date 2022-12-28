Warriors’ Steph Curry has incredulous reaction to Klay Thompson and-1

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Watch Steph’s incredulous reaction to Klay’s and-1 vs. Hornets originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry isn’t often shocked by what he sees on a basketball court. But he was left in stunned disbelief late in the first half of the Warriors’ Tuesday night game against the Charlotte Hornets.

With under one minute remaining until halftime at Chase Center, Klay Thompson cut to the basket, caught a pass from Anthony Lamb and flipped the shot in while drawing a foul.

Curry, who wasn’t playing because of his left shoulder subluxation, couldn’t hide his reaction to his Splash Brother’s circus shot.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Thompson was on fire in the first half, with a game-high 20 points on 7-of-12 shooting from the field and 4-of-7 shooting from 3-point range. He finished the Warriors’ 110-105 win leading all scorers with 29 points (10 of 22 from the field; 5 of 12 from beyond the arc)

As Thompson rounds into form, Curry is trying to work his way back from injury. The Warriors announced that the reigning NBA Finals MVP will be re-evaluated on Jan. 7, and he said over the weekend that he hopes to return as soon as possible after that.

RELATED: Mully believes Warriors unbeatable vs. West in seven-game-series

Until then, Curry will have a front-row seat as the Warriors attempt to turn around their season.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast