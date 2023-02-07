Warriors’ Steph Curry fired up for Klay Thompson’s monster game vs. Thunder

Steph fired up watching Klay’s monster game vs. Thunder originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

In the Warriors’ first game without Steph Curry, who’s out for the next few weeks after suffering a lower left leg injury against the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday, the team responded in impressive fashion.

Golden State came away with a 141-114 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night at Chase Center, setting the tone on how they hope to perform during Curry’s absence.

Curry couldn’t hide the joy he had for his teammates, with the Warriors’ star taking to Twitter to hype up the win.

Additionally, the 34-year-old highlighted Klay Thompson’s performance, who went off for 42 points, including 27 points in the first half. Throughout the 2022-23 NBA season, Curry has defended his Splash Brother from criticism as Thompson finds consistency during a rollercoaster year.

Thompson stepped up when the Warriors needed him, but he wasn’t alone as Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole and Donte DiVincenzo significantly contributed offensively with Curry out.

Golden State will attempt to continue riding this momentum into their next contest against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday at Moda Center.

