Warriors starting rookie Jonathan Kuminga in Game 3

Anthony Slater: Big surprise from the Warriors tonight. They are starting rookie Jonathan Kuminga in Game 3 vs Memphis. Steph Curry Klay Thompson Andrew Wiggins Jonathan Kuminga Draymond Green

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Warriors rookie Jonathan Kuminga will get his first postseason start alongside Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, and Draymond Green. – 8:13 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Very interesting move by the Warriors. Rookie Jonathan Kuminga has moved into the starting lineup for Game 3, alongside Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry. – 8:12 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Rookie forward Jonathan Kuminga will start tonight for the Warriors.

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Jonathan Kuminga will start tonight.

He joins Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green. – 8:08 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Kuminga starting tonight. Very interesting. Joins Curry, Thompson, Wiggins and Green. – 8:07 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Big surprise from the Warriors tonight. They are starting rookie Jonathan Kuminga in Game 3 vs Memphis.

Steph Curry

Klay Thompson

Andrew Wiggins

Jonathan Kuminga

Draymond Green – 8:03 PM

Mark Medina: Warriors coach Steve Kerr on Klay Thompson, who has shot 11 of 38 and 5 of 22 from 3 so far vs Memphis: "Klay has been in a little bit of a rush. I think he's trying too hard to get himself going and he just needs to be a little more patient." -via Twitter @MarkG_Medina / May 7, 2022

Mark Medina: Luke Walton on site here for Game 3 of Warriors-Grizzlies. Crazy how it's been seven years since he was here on Steve Kerr's staff -via Twitter @MarkG_Medina / May 7, 2022

Damichael Cole: Steve Kerr on Steven Adams being back and preparing for him: "It's been a topic of discussion in our coaches meetings. If they start him, we've planned for that." He said it doesn't change their starting lineup. Just changes who matches up against who. -via Twitter @DamichaelC / May 7, 2022