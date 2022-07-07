Warriors sign first-round pick Patrick Baldwin Jr. to rookie contract

On Wednesday, the Golden State Warriors announced that they signed former Milwaukee forward Patrick Baldwin Jr. to his rookie-scale contract.

Baldwin, the 28th pick in the NBA draft, averaged 12.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists last season. He produced his best game of the season in his debut after recording a double-double on Nov. 9 with 21 points and 10 rebounds.

He was limited to just 11 games after dealing with an ankle injury that was first suffered in high school. It played a major role in what became an inconsistent season for Baldwin and was one reason why he was available at No. 28 for the Warriors.

The 19-year-old did not play with the Warriors in the California Classic and his status in Las Vegas is not clear as a precautionary measure of the injury. Warriors president Bob Myers said Baldwin would need to be cleared by team doctors before playing this summer.

The Warriors view the selection of Baldwin from an upside standpoint and are banking that he can develop into the prospect many thought he could be in high school. They value his size at 6-foot-9 and believe he can be a versatile player on the court.

Golden State begins the Las Vegas Summer League on Friday.

This post originally appeared on Rookie Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

Related

Warriors sign Memphis’ Lester Quinones to two-way contract

Warriors: Jonathan Kuminga describes rare chance to play with Hall of Famers

Warriors’ Draymond Green names one surprise about Jonathan Kuminga

List

NBA Rookie of the Year: Paolo Banchero early favorite to win in 2023