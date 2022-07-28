Warriors’ Ryan Rollins signing three-year rookie contract, agents say

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

The Warriors have agreed to a three-year, $4.8 million contract with 2022 second-round pick Ryan Rollins.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Thursday, citing Rollins’ agents, that the No. 44 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft has signed with Golden State.

As Charania reports, Rollins’ deal is fully guaranteed for the first two seasons with a significant portion of year three guaranteed.

The Athletic’s Anthony Slater reported that Golden State used a portion of the available mid-level exception to stretch the contract into a multi-year deal.

Rollins, who sustained a stress fracture in his right foot, did not end up playing in summer league, but it’s clear from the Warriors trading up and sending $2 million to the Atlanta Hawks in order to select him, plus using a portion of the mid-level on him that they still are quite confident in his ability.

He will compete alongside first-round pick Patrick Baldwin Jr. and fellow second-round pick Gui Santos for a spot on Golden State’s roster this season.

