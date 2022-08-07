Warriors’ Ryan Rollins expects to bring ‘competitor’ attitude as rookie

Rollins expects to bring ‘competitor’ attitude as rookie originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors are attempting to hit on another late-round draft pick with Toledo guard Ryan Rollins.

Rollins was initially selected by the Atlanta Hawks at No. 44 during the 2022 NBA Draft but then was traded to Golden State for the No. 51 pick and $2 million in cash.

While speaking with NBC Sports Bay Area’s Dalton Johnson on the latest edition of “Dubs Talk,” Rollins revealed what type of player Warriors fans can expect both on and off the court.

“I’m just a polite, friendly, kind-hearted dude,” Rollins told Johnson. “I show respect to everybody. You know, I’m a chill dude. I really don’t do too much.

“On the basketball side. I’m a competitor. I love to play basketball. So when I go out there, I’m going to give my all on the offensive and the defensive end. I’m going to go out there, play the game the right way, and try to get a win.”

The Warriors, in Rollins, are getting a player who has improved in his two seasons at Toledo. During the 2020-21 campaign, Rollins averaged 13.7 points per game and shot 43 percent from the field his freshmen year.

In his sophomore year, Rollins improved his numbers, scoring 18.9 points per game and shooting 47 percent from the field.

The 20-year-old expects that the improvements won’t stop at the college level and will follow him to his professional career with the Warriors.

