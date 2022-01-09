Warriors rock Klay Thompson jerseys to Chase Center comeback game

Associated Press

Roethlisberger, Steelers on verge of playoffs after OT win

Calm as can be on what could have been his final pass, Ben Roethlisberger was right on target, finding Ray-Ray McCloud over the middle on fourth down to set up Pittsburgh for the winning field goal in overtime. Roethlisberger delayed his retirement for a few hours and probably longer, guiding Pittsburgh to a 16-13 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday that left the Steelers on the verge of an improbable playoff berth. Chris Boswell made a 36-yard field goal with 1:56 remaining to win the game for Pittsburgh, which stood to make the playoffs as long as Sunday night’s Chargers-Raiders game didn’t end in a tie.