Warriors reluctant to trade Jordan Poole, others for Kevin Durant

Report: Warriors reluctant to trade Poole, youngsters for KD

The basketball world is on the edge of its seat waiting for one of the biggest transactions in NBA history to potentially go down after superstar Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets.

Many pundits, including ESPN’s Zach Lowe, believe the Warriors have one of the most intriguing potential packages to land Durant and reunite the two parties after a three-year stint from 2016-19 that resulted in two championships.

But would Golden State pull the trigger on the blockbuster trade? Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype reported Tuesday that it’s doubtful, given the team’s current opinion on its talented youngsters.

“The Warriors have several young assets on paper, including Jordan Poole, Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman and Moses Moody, but Golden State would be reluctant to give up all these assets in a Durant trade proposal,” Scotto wrote.

In 76 games last season, Poole averaged 18.5 points and 4.0 assists while leading the league in free-throw percentage. He was in consideration for the Most Improved Player Award before the league handed it to All-Star guard Ja Morant.

The Warriors have big expectations for the trio of Kuminga, Moody and Wiseman next season, especially after role players Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr. exited in free agency. Wiseman, after missing all of last season due to injury, is perhaps the biggest mystery of the three and provides something the Warriors don’t have on their roster with impressive athleticism as a 7-footer.

“I will just tell you, I think he has the potential to be an enormously positive addition to the minutes rotation on our team,” Warriors owner Joe Lacob told The Athletic’s Tim Kawakami last week. “He is a monster. I’ve been watching basketball all my life. I have not seen many players do what he can do.”

Andrew Wiggins, fresh off his first career All-Star season, is also a name being tossed around in reckless Durant trade speculation. But that wouldn’t work due to the designated rookie rule, as Scotto reports.

Teams are allowed to have two players that received a five-year max extension on roster. However, only one player can be acquired via trade. Since Brooklyn acquired Ben Simmons in a deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, the Nets couldn’t trade for Wiggins, who signed the rookie max extension with the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2017.

Wiggins would help the salaries match in a potential Durant trade, but Brooklyn could only trade for the All-Star forward if Simmons is moved. And there’s likely not many takers for Simmons, who has three years remaining on an expensive contract and didn’t play a single game last season.

Dub Nation, maybe keep those old No. 35 Warriors jerseys on the hanger in the closet.

