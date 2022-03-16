Warriors recall James Wiseman from G League Santa Cruz

After being cleared to return to the court for the first time since suffering a meniscus injury in April 2021, James Wiseman joined the Golden State Warriors G League affiliate in Santa Cruz for three consecutive games.

Wiseman notched double-figures in scoring while grabbing at least six rebounds in each contest. During his three-game stint with the Sea Dubs, the 20-year-old played around 20 minutes in each contest. Wiseman impressed against the G League Ignite, posting a double-double performance with 19 points and 14 boards.

Following his three-game run with Santa Cruz, the Warriors recalled Wiseman from the G League on Wednesday before hosting the Boston Celtics at Chase Center.

Wiseman will miss Wednesday’s contest against the Celtics, but will practice with the team while the Warriors have three days off, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

After playing the Celtics on Wednesday, the Warriors will get three days off before welcoming the San Antonio Spurs to Chase Center on Sunday night.

