Warriors plead for consistency after Jordan Poole carrying calls vs. Heat

Draymond, Kerr plead for consistency after JP carrying calls

Jordan Poole was called for more carry violations than the entire Miami Heat team in the Warriors’ 116-109 loss to the Heat on Tuesday night at FTX Arena.

The 23-year-old guard had a rough night, finishing with nine points on 3-of-10 shooting from the field and 1-of-7 from behind the arc. He also committed five turnovers, three of those being carry violations.

Apparently, the NBA is focused on making it a point of emphasis to make those carrying calls.

It caught Warriors coach Steve Kerr by surprise on Tuesday.



“I guess there was an email that went out today and honestly, I didn’t check my email,” Kerr told reporters after the loss. “Like, we got a game today I’m not looking at emails. I was shocked because basically the whole league does that. They’ve been doing it ever since Allen Iverson convinced the referees that it wasn’t a carry.

“It is a carry. What Jordan does is a carry, but the whole league’s been doing it. I guess I got to start checking my email on game days.”

Draymond Green echoed Kerr’s message, saying if it’s going to be called then it needs to be called on both ends of the floor.

Miami got one carrying violation at the hands of Caleb Martin, but Green believes it should have been more.

“If you gonna call that, you better call that because every guard in the NBA carries. A lot,” Green told reporters postgame. “Some of the best ball handlers in the NBA carry often. So if it’s a point of emphasis, then let’s see it. But I’m not sure how many I’ve seen all year and to see three in one game on one guy … so if it’s a point of emphasis, great. But let’s see it then.

“But they get one, I love Kyle [Lowry], I love Jimmy [Butler], they’re great. But they’re not not carrying the whole game. So if we only got one and I think it was on Caleb Martin, it can’t be too much of a point of emphasis. Would love to see it continue being called.”

Poole clearly wasn’t happy with the calls, as shown immediately after the game on his Instagram story, throwing subtle shots at the officials.

Golden State dropped its third straight game of the season and remains winless on the road this season. The Warriors will get a chance to regroup before facing the Eastern Conference last-place Orlando Magic (1-7) on Thursday at Amway Center.