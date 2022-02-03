When the Sacramento Kings come across the bridge into San Francisco, the Golden State Warriors will be missing multiple veterans for Thursday’s contest.

With Draymond Green (left disc) and Andre Iguodala (left hip) already ruled out, the Warriors added Nemanja Bjelica and Otto Porter Jr. to the injury report. Thursday against the Kings will be Bjelica’s fourth consecutive game on the sideline due to back spasms.

Porter Jr. missed both of Golden State’s back-to-back games in Texas due to left foot injury management. However, Porter Jr. was ruled out against Sacramento with lower back tightness. Thursday will be the 10th game this season the eight-year veteran has missed.

Via @anthonyVslater on Twitter:

Without four core veterans, the Warriors will lean on a pair of rookies in the rotation. Moses Moody has started the past two games for Golden State with Jonathan Kuminga coming off the bench. On Tuesday against the Spurs, the pair of rookies both scored in double-figures, combining for 39 points.

Juan Toscano-Anderson could also see an increased role alongside Kevon Looney in the frontcourt against Richuan Holmes and the Kings.

The Warriors are slated to tip-off against the Kings at 7 p.m. P.T. on Thursday night.

